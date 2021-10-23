Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $466,433.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.03 or 0.99971967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.03 or 0.06742073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.