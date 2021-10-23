Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.