Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

CPF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

