Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $194.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.