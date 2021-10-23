Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Logistics worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ULH opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

