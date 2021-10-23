Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,130 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $1,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 54.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.31 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

