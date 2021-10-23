Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $905.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.