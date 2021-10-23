Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.