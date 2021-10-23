Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $79,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.