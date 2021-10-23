HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $327.41 million and approximately $162.77 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 327,215,177 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

