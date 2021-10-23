Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $950,467.79 and approximately $922.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00281769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00112850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00148006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002497 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

