Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $66.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

HYFM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -232.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

