ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24,448.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $243,018.55 and approximately $24,448.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.69 or 1.00350159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.32 or 0.06712692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022053 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

