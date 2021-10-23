iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $39.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 103.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

