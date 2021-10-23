Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post sales of $13.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.99 million. Immatics posted sales of $9.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $40.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $817.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

