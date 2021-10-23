INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 34.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 315.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

