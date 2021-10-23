Informatica Inc. (NYSE) Plans to Raise $884 Million in October 27th IPO

Informatica Inc. (NYSE) is planning to raise $884 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 29,000,000 shares at $29.00-$32.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Informatica Inc. generated $1.4 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $101 million. Informatica Inc. has a market cap of $8.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Nomura, Lion Tree Capital, Macquarie Capital, Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Informatica Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We pioneered a new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, an AI-powered platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 5,700 customers in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, including 9 of the Fortune 10, 84 of the Fortune 100, and 923 of the Global 2000. The company had a subscription net retention rate of 116% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. “.

Informatica Inc. was founded in 1993 and has 5249 employees. The company is located at 2100 Seaport Boulevard, Redwood City, California 94063 and can be reached via phone at 650) 385-5000 or on the web at http://www.informatica.com/.

