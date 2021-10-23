Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ingevity worth $322,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

