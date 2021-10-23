Insider Buying: Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Buys $16,800,000.00 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.