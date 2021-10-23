Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $1,086,400.00.

BIGC stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

