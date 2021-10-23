Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $23,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 884 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $19,978.40.

On Monday, August 23rd, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $23,457.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.