Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00.

Switch stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

