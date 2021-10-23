InsurAce (INSUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.98 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.17 or 1.00073443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.59 or 0.06618357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021889 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

