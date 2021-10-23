Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

