Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,314 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.48 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 118.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 103,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

