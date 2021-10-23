Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

