Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

ITCI opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 96,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

