Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Invacare posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

IVC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of IVC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 262,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,935. The company has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

