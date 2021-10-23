Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,025% compared to the typical volume of 424 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $78.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

