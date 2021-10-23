ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ION Geophysical in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

IO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:IO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of ION Geophysical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

