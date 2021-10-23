Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Barclays cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday.

Ipsen stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

