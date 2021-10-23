IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

IQV stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.01. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

