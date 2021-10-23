IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37 – $2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.537-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE:IQV opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

