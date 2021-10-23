iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Down 4.4%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.94 and last traded at $80.94. 3,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 671,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

