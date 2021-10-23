iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 592,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

