iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.