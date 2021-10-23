iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.