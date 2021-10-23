iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.79

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $255.79 and last traded at $255.67, with a volume of 22649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

