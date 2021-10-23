iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.