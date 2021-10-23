iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

