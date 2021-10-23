iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $217.02 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

