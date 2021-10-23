iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.