Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lifted to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Issuer Direct by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

