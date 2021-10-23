ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

ITV opened at GBX 104.05 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.02. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

