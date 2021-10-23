Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 265,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 192,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

