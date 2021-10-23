Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.

Shares of JBL opened at $61.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,567 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

