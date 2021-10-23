Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $490.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the highest is $491.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

