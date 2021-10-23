Jade Currency (JADE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.22 Million

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $5.22 million and $568,378.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.17 or 1.00073443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.59 or 0.06618357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

