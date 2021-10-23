Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

HHC stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

