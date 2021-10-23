Jefferies Financial Group Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 125.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 142.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4,247.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

